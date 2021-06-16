Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
UEFA European Championship

Euro 2020: Bale Shines As Wales Sink Turkey In Group A Thriller

Gareth Bale missed a penalty, but provided two assists as Wales overcame Turkey 2-0 to move to the brink of qualifying for the last 16.

Getty Images

Wales are on the brink of the Euro 2020 knockout stages after Gareth Bale set up two goals, either side of a dismal penalty miss, to help Robert Page's team to a 2-0 win over Turkey.

Bale, who provided a sublime assist for Aaron Ramsey to break the deadlock after 42 minutes in Baku, sliced way over from 12 yards with just over an hour played, wasting the chance to put Wales clear.

 

Yet the Euro 2016 semi-finalists overcame the setback, holding their nerve in defence before Bale atoned with another fantastic assist, this time for Connor Roberts to score with the last kick of the game.

It took Wales, temporarily at least, top of Group A, and with the four best third-placed teams progressing into the last 16, they look well placed to make the knockouts.

Gareth Bale Turkey Wales Euro 2020
Previous Euro 2020 Preview: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia
Read
Euro 2020 Preview: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia
Next

Latest Stories

>