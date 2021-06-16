Wales are on the brink of the Euro 2020 knockout stages after Gareth Bale set up two goals, either side of a dismal penalty miss, to help Robert Page's team to a 2-0 win over Turkey.

Bale, who provided a sublime assist for Aaron Ramsey to break the deadlock after 42 minutes in Baku, sliced way over from 12 yards with just over an hour played, wasting the chance to put Wales clear.

4 - Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey created a total of four chances for one another against Turkey, the most of any duo in a single game at EURO 2020. At EURO 2016, the most by any pair in a single game was also Bale and Ramsey (six against Russia). Telepathic. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/f4cJznt77r — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2021

Yet the Euro 2016 semi-finalists overcame the setback, holding their nerve in defence before Bale atoned with another fantastic assist, this time for Connor Roberts to score with the last kick of the game.

It took Wales, temporarily at least, top of Group A, and with the four best third-placed teams progressing into the last 16, they look well placed to make the knockouts.