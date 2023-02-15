Xavi urged his Barcelona side to show they can compete against an elite European side when they face Manchester United in a "spectacular" tie on Thursday.

Barca and United will do battle at Camp Nou in the first leg of a blockbuster Europa League play-off, with the return fixture to come at Old Trafford a week later.

Xavi's side are unbeaten in 16 games since they were consigned to a 3-0 Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich on October and they have reeled off 11 consecutive victories.

The Red Devils have also been resurgent under Erik ten Hag, losing only one of their past 15 matches and sitting third in the Premier League table.

Barca failed to make it out of their Champions League group, but head coach Xavi is relishing the opportunity to show the strides they have made as they go in search of a place in the Europa League round of 16.

He said: "Tomorrow is a great match. It's a spectacular tie. Both teams arrived at the best moment of the season. Ten Hag has changed the face of the team. It's been hard for them, but they're doing a great job.

"I expect a game with a lot of intensity and rhythm. It's Europe and we want to show that we can compete against a top-level European rival."

Xavi does not believe the Blaugrana are favourites to advance.

The former Spain international said: "A lot will be decided at Old Trafford. I see two very close matches. The pity is that we won't play the second leg at home.

"I don't think we are favourites. There are very good teams in this competition, it's a very tough competition."

Xavi added: "United is a great club. They are not in the best moment in their history, but there are players who are in a great moment. In recent weeks they have been good and it will be very hard to win the game.

"We want to show that we are at a high level and that we all work hard and are aggressive. Tomorrow is an important test to compete in Europe."