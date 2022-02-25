XAVI

Head Coach, Barcelona

"I believe this is an important victory for us, which gives us morale, a lot of confidence, but I want to insist, we must keep working with maximum humility, knowing that the feelings are good. If you look at the game, we dominated it during 90 minutes, and we hadn’t seen this since I’ve been here. It was a very complete game, physically we lasted until the end, we did very well with the high press, things we have worked on and now we see the rewards. And yes, there have been many, many games without us winning an away game in Europe."