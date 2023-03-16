Marcus Rashford's strike earned Manchester United a 1-0 win at Real Betis and a straightforward route into the Europa League quarter-finals as they advanced 5-1 on aggregate.

Erik ten Hag's side did the hard work last week in a crushing 4-1 victory, leaving Betis with a huge mountain to climb in Thursday's second leg at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Betis edged a first half in which both sides hit the woodwork, but Rashford's 27th goal of the campaign completely killed off the tie shortly after the break.

With their slim hopes punctured, LaLiga's fifth-placed side offered little in response as United comfortably booked their place in the last eight.

The sides managed 11 shots between them in the first half, but just one of those efforts was on target – Juanmi, who had earlier shot wide, failing to get the better of David de Gea from a one-on-one.

Joaquin had previously shaved the post with a bending effort from distance, while Facundo Pellistri's volley pinging the upright at the other end brought a lively first half to a close.

United were far more dominant early in the second period and, after having a shot saved by Rui Silva and blazing one over, Rashford made the breakthrough in the 55th minute, picking the ball up 25 yards from goal and sending an effort swerving past Silva, marking his 25th European goal in the process.

Substitute Marcel Sabitzer had a shot saved by Silva as Ten Hag made the most of the opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham on Sunday.