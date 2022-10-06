Marcus Rashford says Manchester United would "have liked to have played better" as they came from behind to win 3-2 at Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

United went into the break a goal down after Karim Ansarifard put the Cypriot side ahead, but Erik ten Hag's introduction of Marcus Rashford changed the game as he scored a double and assisted Anthony Martial to put the Red Devils 3-1 up and become the first United substitute to score and assist after coming on in the Europa League.

Despite conceding again to make it 3-2, United held on to make it six wins from their last seven Europa League away games and leave them second in Group E, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Rashford felt his side did not play at their full capabilities against Omonia, telling BT Sport: "Yeah, it's definitely job done, but we'd have liked to have played better.

"I wouldn't say we defended bad, I think it was just mistakes and mistakes happen in football, so we have to move on. The fewer mistakes we can make, the better.

"The first 45 minutes, until they scored, we played well, we had good movement, but we probably could have got in behind them a bit more to be a bigger threat on the ball. I thought we played well, watching the first half.

"When he [Ten Hag] made the subs, he wanted us to be more dynamic, take our chances going forward and to try score goals. When you're 1-0 behind, that's what you need to do, so it was positive changes at half-time."

Fellow substitute Martial also impressed, scoring in consecutive matches as a substitute for United for the first time since August 2017.

He has now been directly involved in four goals (three goals, one assist) in his three appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season, and Rashford praised his impact, adding: "He is a massive player for us, has been for a long time.

"When he is happy and at it he is an unbelievable player. I've always enjoyed playing with him. It was nice to link up with him today.

"We've both been injured, him longer than me, so it is good for him to get minutes and make an impact."