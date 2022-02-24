James Tavernier scored twice as Rangers booked their place in the Europa League last 16 with a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund, which sealed a 6-4 aggregate win.

A week on from their brilliant 4-2 triumph at Signal Iduna Park, Rangers had their captain to thank as they secured progression on a frantic night in Glasgow.

Tavernier opened the scoring from the spot in the 22nd minute, but the excellent Jude Bellingham equalised for Dortmund before Donyell Malen put the visitors ahead.

Rangers' resolve returned in the second half, though, with Tavernier drilling in his second just before the hour to end BVB's Europa League hopes.

Bellingham had hit the post as Dortmund looked to deflate the raucous atmosphere at Ibrox, but having withstood the early pressure Rangers went ahead – Tavernier slamming a penalty down the middle after Julian Brandt fouled Ryan Kent.

Brandt wasted a chance to make immediate amends, but Bellingham restored parity when he slotted in after pouncing onto Connor Goldson's poor touch.

Scott Arfield and Alberto Morelos went close for Rangers before Allan McGregor brilliantly denied Malen at the other end in the space of a minute.

McGregor had no chance when Malen prodded past him in the 42nd minute to put Dortmund ahead, however.

Gregor Kobel got down to Morelos' goal-bound shot after the restart, but BVB were made to pay for more dismal defending when Tavernier lashed in at the back post from Joe Aribo's cross.

Dortmund seemed set to regain their lead when Marco Reus rounded McGregor but sliced into the side-netting.

Instead, Rangers were in delirium when Morelos raced through and squared for Kent to tuck in, only for referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz to harshly disallow the goal for a foul on Emre Can after a VAR check, although it ultimately mattered not.