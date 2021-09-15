JOSE MOURINHO

Head Coach, Roma



"Five wins so far is not the same as 50, the same way I said three wins in the league is not 30. Five are not 50 and so there is no reason to be ultra-optimistic or ultra-positive or out of my mind. There is no reason whatsoever. However, positive results are obviously important also because..."

Press Officer: Next question...

Q: Here I am, I wanted to ask...

“I am not done yet. They were finishing... It's hard to speak to you while they are talking over there. Why are they speaking so much?"

Press Officer: They are translating.

"It's difficult."