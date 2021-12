Monaco tied 1-1 against Sturm Graz with Jantscher's goal for the locals and Volland's for the French team.

Monaco are undefeated in their last 6 games in the UEFA Europa League, their longest unbeaten streak in the competition (since at least 2005/2006).

Group leaders Monaco, remained in the top position of Group B as Volland gave the French squad the point to continue being leaders in the group.