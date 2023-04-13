Federico Gatti's first Juventus goal gave the Bianconeri a 1-0 victory against Sporting CP in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

A hard-fought encounter at the Allianz Stadium looked set to finish goalless until the 73rd-minute winner, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut opportunities.

The most notable incident to that point had been Wojciech Szczesny's departure due to chest pains, although Juventus soon confirmed their goalkeeper was "doing well".

Gatti poked home from close range to secure a narrow first-leg lead, even if Mattia Perrin, on for Szczesny, was required to make a vital last-gasp double-save to preserve that advantage.