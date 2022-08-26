Manchester United will face LaLiga opposition and a pair of relative minnows in the Europa League, after being drawn in Group E alongside Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonoia.

Arsenal have reached at least the semi-finals in three of their last four Europa League campaigns and will go up against Dutch outfit PSV in Group A as they look to go further and lift the trophy.

Last season's Europa Conference League champions Roma, led by head coach Jose Mourinho, will face off against Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki in Group C.

It was Feyenoord that Mourinho's team beat in the final to win the inaugural Conference League, and Friday's Europa League draw saw the Dutch side included in Group F alongside Roma's fierce rivals Lazio.

Last season's quarter-finalists Braga will look to go deep in this competition once again but will have to battle Malmo, Union Berlin and Union Saint-Gilloise first to reach the knockout stages.

Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, were drawn against Fenerbahce, Rennes and Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.