Barcelona need no motivation ahead of their Europa League trip to Manchester United, with Xavi believing the chance to win at Old Trafford is enough.

The pair will meet in the second leg of their knockout round play-off fixture, after playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Camp Nou last week.

Xavi, who was a member of the Barcelona squad that defeated United in the Champions League final in both 2009 and 2011, is relishing the contest.

In making the trip to England and Old Trafford specifically, Xavi believes it will be more than enough to inspire his players, regardless of the first-leg result.

"I have very good memories of the games I played in England, simply because it is so special to play there," he told the Times. "It is the cradle of football.

"The stadiums, the fans who do not stop cheering, everything has a very special flavor that is not seen anywhere else in the world.

"So imagine, it is such a pleasure for me to go back to Old Trafford, one of the best stadiums and [one of the] biggest teams in the world.

"We are a brave team that likes to attack and always win. [This game] will not be an exception. It's like a big Champions League game.

"For the fans, it's a massively interesting match. For the players, [it is] one of those matches that everyone wants to play at least once in their life."

Barcelona were forced to come from behind to salvage a draw against United, who are a force revived under Erik ten Hag.

United have turned their home ground into a fortress, with no defeats on their own turf since early September.

Xavi is not cowed by their form however, adding: "Fear? Fear of what? On the contrary, Old Trafford motivates [you].

"It is one of those stadiums where you want to play at least once in your life, where you have to get the best out of yourself."