Olympique Marseille obtained a victory 1-0 over Lokomotiv Moskva in UEFA Europa League. Milik scored the goal of the match.

Olympique Marseille have scored in their last 3 games in the UEFA Europa League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 20th September 2018 to 8th November 2018.

A. Milik has scored 4 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Olympique Marseille player in the UEFA Europa League.