'I Think It Is A Goodbye' - Eden Hazard All But Confirms Chelsea Exit

Eden Hazard appeared to confirm his Chelsea exit after scoring twice in his side's 4-1 Europa League final defeat of Arsenal.

"I think it is a goodbye," Hazard said. "But in football you never know. My dream was to play in Premier League, I did this for seven years in one of the biggest clubs in the World, so maybe it's time for a new challenge."

Hazard has consistently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the most recent reports saying that he is expected to be presented by Los Blancos as early as next week.