Arsenal Cruise Past Frankfurt

Bukayo Saka put 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to the sword as Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 victory at the Commerzbank-Arena.

Making his second start for Arsenal, 18-year-old Saka opened his account for the club in the 85th minute and added an assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang two minutes later as a much-changed line-up bounced back from a second-half collapse against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The late flurry came after Dominik Kohr was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Saka, with Joe Willock having opened the scoring in an open encounter in Germany.

The trip to Frankfurt was expected to be Arsenal's toughest test in Group F – which also includes Standard Liege and Vitoria SC – but an impressive display ensured they will return to London with maximum points.