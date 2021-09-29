Zenit 4-0 Malmo

● Zenit Saint Petersburg have ended a run of eight UEFA Champions League matches without victory, netting four times in the competition for the first time in their history.

● Since their last victory in the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk in October 2015 (1-0), Malmö have lost their last five games in the competition without scoring a single goal, by an aggregate score of 24-0. This is the joint-most goals a team has conceded over a run of five games, equalling Legia Warsaw in 2016-17.

● Zenit’s opener was the 40th Malmö have conceded in the UEFA Champions League, after just 14 games - the fewest matches to concede as many as 40 in the competition’s history.

● Claudinho scored his first UEFA Champions League goal (2nd app), becoming just the second Brazilian to net for Zenit St Petersburg in the competition, after Hulk (10 goals in 26 apps) and the 209th Brazilian overall – 11 more than the next nation (France – 198).

● Yaroslav Rakitskiy became just the fourth Zenit Saint Petersburg player to assist twice in a single UEFA Champions League game, and the first since Magomed Ozdoev against Benfica in October 2019.

● Anel Ahmedhodzic’s 53rd minute red card was Malmö’s fifth in the UEFA Champions League in their 14th match – only FK Qarabag (0.5 – 3/6) have averaged more reds per game in the competition than the Swedish club (0.36 – 5/14).