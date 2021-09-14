Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United

By Opta Facts

● Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu became the first player to score a 90th minute winning goal against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League since March 2010, when Ivica Olic did so for Bayern Munich in that season’s quarter-final.

● Timed at 94 minutes and 22 seconds, Jordan Siebatcheu’s strike was the latest winning goal in a UEFA Champions League match since Lucas Moura’s goal for Spurs against Ajax in May 2019 (95:01).

● Manchester United managed just two shots in this match, the fewest Opta have on record in any of their 138 UEFA Champions League matches since 2003-04. Their second and final shot of the match came in the 25thminute from Cristiano Ronaldo.

● Manchester United have lost their first match in a UEFA Champions League campaign for only the second time, also doing so in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, a 2-1 defeat to PSV.

● Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike for Manchester United came 12 years and 132 days since his previous UEFA Champions League goal for the club, breaking the record for gap between goals for the same club in the competition previously held by Javier Zanetti for Inter Milan (11y 315d, 1998-2010).

● No player has scored against more different UEFA Champions League teams than Man Utd’s Cristiano Ronaldo (36), with his goal tonight his first against Young Boys and putting him level with Lionel Messi for teams scored against in UEFA Champions League history.

● Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo made his 177th UEFA Champions League appearance, equalling the record for appearances in the competition’s history, along with goalkeeper and former teammate Iker Casillas.

● Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the first Manchester United player to receive a straight red card in the UEFA Champions League since Nani in March 2013 against Real Madrid, and the first Englishman to receive a straight red since John Terry for Chelsea against Barcelona in April 2012.