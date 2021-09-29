Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla:

● Wolfsburg have drawn consecutive games in the UEFA Champions League for the first time, having drawn just one of the 16 beforehand.

● Sevilla are winless in their last seven games against German sides in European competition (D3 L4), failing to keep a clean sheet in six of those seven matches.

● Sevilla are unbeaten in their last eight away games in this competition (W3 D5); extending their longest ever unbeaten run away from home in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

● Sevilla’s Ivan Rakitic has scored with both of his shots on target in the UEFA Champions League this season, netting both goals from the penalty spot.

● Josuha Guilavogui is the third Wolfsburg player to receive a red card in the UEFA Champions League and the second to do so in this campaign along with John Brooks.

● Renato Steffen netted with Wolfsburg’s first shot on target in the match tonight, while it was just his second goal in the competition, also netting in September 2016 for Basel (his first ever game in the competition).