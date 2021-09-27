Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone said 'we need to evolve in our football' ahead of their second Champions League Group B match against AC Milan on Tuesday.

'Los Colchoneros' started their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Porto at home, while 'Rossoneri' were beaten by Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield.

Diego Pablo Simeone's team lost their first match of the season against Alaves by 1-0 on Saturday, while Stefano Pioli's team defeated Spezia 2-1.

The last time both teams played it was in the 2014 Round of 16 with La Liga side winning both matches.

--

(Spanish): Diego Simeone, Atletico de Madrid head coach:

(on the team's performance)

"Last season, we created many different patterns while we played and our rivals already know those situations, and they work according to what we´re good at. So we need to evolve, we need to change, and keep looking for different ways of surprising the rival, which will give us more chances to improve situations like this."3. 00:18 Diego Simeone watching training session

(Spanish): Koke, Atletico de Madrid midfielder:

(On Griezmann´s performance not being as good as expected)

"He doesn't play alone. We all play, and we all need to get good sensations back, to raise our level, and to focus on the competition. I'm not worried he's not scoring goals. That will come because he's got the quality and we all believe in him. So no, I'm not worried about Antoine. We all play, and Antoine doesn´t play alone. We need to stick together. I'm sure he's happier if he doesn´t score and the team wins, than if he scores and the team loses. I´m not worried about Antoine at all."