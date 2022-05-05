Mohamed Salah and Liverpool will get another shot at revenge against Real Madrid, who progressed past Manchester City to secure a place in the Champions League final on Wednesday.

Liverpool saw their way past Villarreal on Tuesday, coming back to win the second leg 3-2 to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Immediately following Real Madrid's dramatic win over City, Salah took to Twitter to state his feelings.

The 29-year-old famously went off injured early as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

He scored as Liverpool also lost 3-1 on aggregate in the 2020/21 quarter-final stage.