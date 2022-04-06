Arnaut Danjuma scored the only goal of the game as Villarreal edged past an out-of-sorts Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

The Yellow Submarine, playing in their first last-eight tie since the 2008-09 season, started superbly and opened the scoring inside 10 minutes courtesy of Danjuma's sixth Champions League goal of the season.

Arnaut Danjuma ⚡️



He gives Villarreal the lead against Bayern Munich! 🤯



(via @CBSSportsGolazo)



pic.twitter.com/EXE131mNRC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 6, 2022

Francis Coquelin had an effort ruled out for offside and Gerard Moreno struck the post as Unai Emery's side dominated at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Julian Nagelsmann's side scarcely looked like finding a leveller and they will have to improve dramatically in next week's return fixture if they are to progress to the last four.

Villarreal's electric start was rewarded in the eighth minute when Danjuma steered home Daniel Parejo's mis-hit shot from six yards.

Coquelin found the back of the net with a looping cross that caught Manuel Neuer out shortly before half-time, yet the Bayern goalkeeper's blushes were spared thanks to a VAR review that showed the Villarreal midfielder had been marginally offside.

The Bundesliga leaders were well off the pace in the first half and went in at the break having failed to register a single shot on target.

Serge Gnabry flashed wide shortly after the interval, while at the other end Moreno struck the base of the post with a dipping strike from 25 yards.

Moreno went agonisingly close to a breathtaking goal on the hour mark, the Spain international whipping just wide from inside his own half after a sloppy pass from Neuer – the closest either side came to a goal in the final 30 minutes.

What does it mean? Dismal Bayern punished

Bayern were red-hot favorites to secure a first-leg advantage in Spain, yet a combination of slapstick defending and toothless attacking left them with work to do back in Germany next week.

Emery's men were outstanding and will be disappointed not to have given themselves a healthier lead to take to Bavaria, given the quality of the chances they created.

Danjuma maintains hot streak

Danjuma's sensational season in the Champions League continued with another goal here. The Netherlands international now has six goals to his name – more than any other player for the club in a single campaign in the competition.

Subdued Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski cut a frustrated figure up front for Bayern, taking just 29 touches – the joint-lowest of any Bayern starter – and managing just two shots.

What's next?

Both sides are in domestic action on Saturday before next week's second leg, with Bayern hosting Augsburg and Villarreal at home to Athletic Bilbao.