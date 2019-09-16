Barcelona could be set to hand a Champions League debut to Ansu Fati, the 16-year-old who has taken LaLiga by storm this season, when they visit Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Fati became Barca's youngest ever league goalscorer against Osasuna last month and marked his full Camp Nou debut on Saturday with a goal and an assist in the first seven minutes of the 5-2 thrashing of Valencia.

"I've not spoken with him, save for tactical matters," Valverde admitted. "I don't like the history of giving advice. Of course I will talk with him, but you have to give him some breathing space.

"What he is doing is exceptional. If he plays, it's not so he can break a record, but because of the needs of the team. We love him."