UEFA could decide to move the Champions League final from St Petersburg as European football's governing body closely watches the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

The 2022 final is scheduled to take place in Russia's second-largest city, one of the main venues during the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020, on May 28.

UEFA's present position is to hold the Champions League final in St Petersburg, but it is understood the situation could change, even at short notice. The previous two finals were moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

European football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday: "UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation. At present, there are no plans to change the venue."

Staging European football's most prestigious club match in Russia has become more difficult following the decision by Vladimir Putin, the country's president, to order troops into eastern Ukraine.

Russia's military was sent into the region on "peacekeeping duties" after the decision to recognise the areas of Luhansk and Donetsk as self-proclaimed independent states loyal to Moscow.

Last season's final between Chelsea and Manchester City was relocated to Porto from Istanbul with only two weeks' notice. This was because Turkey was on the United Kingdom's 'red' list, meaning fans were urged not to travel for the game due to coronavirus risk levels.