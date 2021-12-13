After the first draw was scrapped due to a "technical error" according to UEFA, the final draw of the round of 16 for the Champions League was made, and the most important match from the draw is PSG and Lionel Messi facing Real Madrid.

The first match will be played in the Parc des Princes, since PSG was second in their group, while the second leg will be host at Santiago Bernabéu.

The other matches from the draw are:

- RB Salzburg v. Bayern Munich

- Sporting CP v. Manchester City

- Benfica v. Ajax

- Chelsea v. Lille

- Atlético de Madrid v. Manchester United

- Villareal v. Juventus

- Inter v. Liverpool.