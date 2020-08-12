Lyon striker Karl Toko Ekambi addressed the media from the Groupama Stadium Training Center ahead of Saturday's Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Manchester City in Lisbon.

"We have some very good players in our squad, we have shown against Juventus that we can stay united with or without the ball. The starters or the subs have all the same spirit, we succeeded to eliminate Juventus so we say why not Man City also now? "

"Things have changed. There is no two legs, it will be just one game, it is a bit like in French cup. We know that, it is not always the better team that wins but sometimes the one who puts more determination. We have to stay focused and not to concede too many mistakes. We know that Man City is one of the best squad in England, with the best offense, we will have to adapt our game and try not to concede any goals and do our best to score. Because obviously we will know who is qualified at the end of that game."