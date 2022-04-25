Real Madrid will face this Tuesday the first leg of the Champions League semifinals at the Etihad, where Manchester City awaits them. Led by Pep Guardiola, City aspire to win the first 'Orejona' in their history.

Ancelotti mentioned: "We are also very excited about this tie, because these are the types of games that these players want to play. It is very easy work for me at this time of the season. I don't need to say much to the players. We work on the strategy, but nothing more. This is not the time to evaluate the season, but the work for me has been easy this year."