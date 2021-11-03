Sporting CP 4-0 Besiktas

● Sporting have scored eight goals across their last two matches in the UEFA Champions League (both vs Besiktas). That’s two more than they managed in their previous seven matches in the competition combined (scored 6).

● Sporting scored four goals in a UEFA Champions League home match for the first time since they beat Schalke 4-2 in the group stage in November 2014.

● Besiktas have lost each of their last six away games in European competition, conceding 20 goals and only scoring four times in this run.

● Besiktas had four shots on target without scoring against Sporting. That’s the most shots on target they’ve had in a UEFA Champions League match without a goal since they lost 1-0 at home against Porto in October 2007 (also 4 shots on target).

● Pote has been involved in three goals in his two UEFA Champions League appearances for Sporting, scoring twice and assisting one.

● Sporting have kept a clean sheet in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since September 2016 (when they beat Legia Warsaw 2-0). The Portuguese side had conceded in each of their last 13 matches in the competition.

● Paulinho has been directly involved in four of Sporting’s nine goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring three and assisting one. Two of his three goals have been from outside the box – no player has managed more in this season’s competition (level with Leroy Sané and Sebastien Thill).