Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised match-winner Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing his team win 3-2 at Old Trafford against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford suffered a dead leg after recently returning from a long-term injury, but Solskjaer expects the England international to recovery from this particular knock.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager:

(On Cristiano Ronaldo)

"I was really, really pleased with how he lead the line. As a centre forward we asked him to run the channels, drop in, press more, because we are at home of course. We want to get the crowd behind us. Even he was down inside his own six-yard box and blocked towards the end defending, you can see him sprinting. He did everything a centre forward should be doing, leading the line and defending. And of course the goal is what he does better than most."

(On Marcus Rashford's possible dead leg and progress after long-term injury)

"I don't know. I hope so. I think so. It was a dead leg, and sometimes that can take longer than what you want but if we treat it well he should be ok. He's worked really hard, you know. His injury was... or the surgery, he couldn't train with contact, but he's training physically. So now he's physically very robust. It's now just about getting his football form back in and it's coming. Marcus (Rashford) is a natural talent but he also wants to work on his game and he has already worked a lot individually without contact allowed. It showed today. He was really composed and took his goal really well."