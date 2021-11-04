Reaction from Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone following their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Precision passes from Trent Alexander-Arnold into the heart of the goalmouth set up Diego Jota and Sadio Mane for simply taken goals in the first 21 minutes.

Atletico looked beaten even before going down to 10 men in the 36th minute when defender Felipe was shown a straight red card for tripping Mane and his subsequent petulant reaction to the referee.

While Liverpool are assured of finishing finish top of Group B with 12 points from four games, Atletico's progress into the knockout round is far from certain.

They lie in third place with four points, one point adrift of Porto; Milan are bottom with one point.