Champions League debutants Sheriff Tiraspol will be hoping to build on their dream start in Europe's top tier competition when they face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Moldovan club knocked Dinamo Zagreb out in the final qualifying round before producing a shock in their first group stage game by beating Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0.

Yuriy Vernydub's currently top Group A on goal difference ahead of Carlo Ancelotti's men.