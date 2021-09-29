Salzburg 2-1 Lille:

● In what is their 10th home match in the UEFA Champions League, Salzburg have won for just the second time (previously W1 D3 L5), with their previous win coming against Genk in September 2019 (6-2).

● This was Lille’s 40th UEFA Champions League match, and their 20th defeat. They have won only six games in the competition to date, with only Dinamo Zagreb (5) and FCSB (4) winning fewer matches across their first 40 games in the competition.

● Lille have kept a clean sheet in just 18 percent of their matches in all competitions this season (2/11), having kept a clean sheet in 47 percent of their matches in 2020-21 (23/49).

● Salzburg have already taken five penalties in just two UEFA Champions League matches this season. In the entirety of last season the only teams to be awarded more in the competition were Barcelona (7) and Chelsea (6).

● Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi has won four penalties in the UEFA Champions League this season, with no other player winning more than one. The last player to win as many as four penalties in an entire campaign in the competition was Arjen Robben in 2013-14 (4).

● Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, who is 19 years old, became the youngest player to score two penalties in a single UEFA Champions League match.

● Lille’s Burak Yilmaz scored his first goal in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances and his first since October 2014 for Galatasaray vs Arsenal. Aged 36 years and 76 days he is now also the oldest Turkish player to score in the UEFA Champions League, as well becoming the oldest player to do so in the competition for a French side.