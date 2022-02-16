Kingsley Coman scored a 90th-minute equaliser at Salzburg to salvage a 1-1 draw for a below-par Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Kingsley Coman with a 90th-minute equalizer 💥 pic.twitter.com/d4LaK5QQQE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

Julian Nagelsmann's side received a wave of criticism after a sensational 4-2 Bundesliga defeat to Bochum at the weekend, and they were almost on the wrong end of another upset in Austria on Wednesday.

Junior Adamu looked to have scored the decisive goal after 21 minutes in what was the hosts' first ever game in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

20-YEAR-OLD CHUKWUBUIKE ADAMU. 💥



Off the bench. First time finish against Bayern. And he hit the Griddy. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/3Bre7bRPmz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

Salzburg were denied a famous win late on, though, as Coman stole in at the back post to put Bayern in control ahead of the return leg next month.