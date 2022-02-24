Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his pleasure at being back in Madrid after Manchester United secured a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Teenager Anthony Elanga came off the bench to equalise for United after a first-half Joao Felix header had put the hosts in front.

The second leg at Old Trafford will be played on March 15.

Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid after his first stint with the Red Devils, winning four Champions League crowns and two LaLiga titles among a vast array of honours at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portugal international also boasts an impressive record against Atletico, having scored 25 goals in 36 matches against them, only managing more versus Sevilla during his entire career.

Four of Ronaldo's club hat-tricks have come against Atletico, two of which have been netted in the Champions League – no other player has recorded more against a single opponent in Europe's top club tournament.

However, he was unable to find the net on Wednesday. It was Elanga who had the honour of scoring United's 500th goal in the European Cup/ Champions League.

Ronaldo seemed satisfied with his night's work though, taking to Instagram to write: "Always a great feeling to be back in Madrid, one of the few cities in the world that I've learned to call 'home'.

"Great feelings, great players, great game, this is the Champions League! The mother of all club competitions!

"Now we have the opportunity to close this for us in our stadium, showing everybody why Old Trafford is and will always be The Theatre of Dreams.

"Last but not least, thanks to our amazing supporters! Your presence make us stronger, and together we will go forward! Let's go, Devils!"