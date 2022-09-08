Richarlison described his Champions League debut as "one of the best days of my life" after scoring his first two Tottenham goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Marseille.

The Brazil international opened the scoring for Spurs in the 76th minute of the Group D contest with a header after Chancel Mbemba had been issued a red card.

Richarlison, a £60million signing from Everton, glanced in a second five minutes later as Tottenham won their opening match in the competition for only the second time.

He became the 39th Brazilian to score on his debut in the competition, the most of any nation, and is the first Brazilian since Oscar in September 2012 to net a brace on his bow.

The 25-year-old was in tears at the end of the game as he embraced his father in the stands and later took to social media to reflect on a day to remember.

"After hearing the anthem, I started to smile, it was my dream as a kid," he said in an Instagram post, alongside an image of himself with his father as a youngster and an adult.

"Being there, listening to the anthem, playing the match, I got very emotional and I was rewarded after scoring these two goals with the help of my friends.

"The whole team helped me a lot. I'm very happy, it was one of the best days of my life with my father and family here.

"My father was here, he has been with me through all my career. He helped me a lot to make my dreams come true.

"To have him here today was very emotional for me because he's a huge part of my success."

Richarlison's double came in his sixth match since arriving from Everton, just two of those being starts, with the versatile forward also contributing a couple of assists.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte hailed the former Watford player's impact after the game.

"First of all, I am happy for Richy," said Conte, who ended a run of four games without a home victory in the Champions League.

"He deserved to have a night like this. I remember very well when we signed him, he said he cannot wait to listen to the Champions League music and play in the competition.

"This morning I said I remember what he said and you have your opportunity and chance. I think he did his best."