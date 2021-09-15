Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

The match by Opta Facts



● Real Madrid have won their opening game of a UEFA Champions League campaign in 13 of the last 15 seasons (L2), however this was their first time doing so since 2018-19, after defeats in the previous two years.

● Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 14 games against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming against Juventus in April 2018. Los Blancos have won each of the most recent seven meetings with Italian sides, by an aggregate score of 15-3.

● Inter Milan fired in 14 of their 18 shots in this game during the opening 45 minutes; the most Real Madrid have faced in the first half of a UEFA Champions League game since November 2013 (15 by Juventus).

● Rodrygo has scored in two of his three UEFA Champions League appearances against Inter Milan, netting the winning goal for Real Madrid on both occasions – 3-2 in November 2020 and 1-0 this evening.

● Rodrygo’s winning goal for Real Madrid (88:53) was the latest Inter Milan have conceded in a UEFA Champions League game since March 2012, when Brandão netted for Marseille after 91 minutes and 22 seconds.

● Aged 36 years and six days, Real Madrid’s Luka Modric became the oldest outfield player to appear for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League since Chendo in November 1997 (36y 46d v Rosenborg).