STAT: No English side has ever won at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League by more than a single goal

THOMAS TUCHEL

Head Coach, Chelsea

"We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to be able to overcome this. The task is incredibly high, and the challenge is incredibly high given the circumstances of the first leg and where we play and against whom we play.

STAT: Karim Benzema's 11 UCL goals is the highest ever by a Frenchman in a single season of the competition



CASEMIRO

Real Madrid

"Karim has made an incredible step up with the amount of goals he's scored in the last couple of years. But his understanding of the game, how he plays and how he speaks to us on and off the pitch remains the same.

STAT: Carlo Ancelotti is looking to make the Champions League semi-finals as a coach for a joint-record 8th time



CARLO ANCELOTTI

Head Coach, Real Madrid

"I like day-to-day management, I don't like only managing matches. I had a coach that used to say that the coach's job is the best in the world if there are no matches. That isn't a reality because the matches give you the emotion and happiness, like being on the bench for a Champions League quarter-final - that doesn't happen every day.



MATEO KOVACIC

Chelsea

"We did not have our best game and the result was not good in the last game. But there is hope, and we are motivated to show our best. It will be a quality game, and we are looking forward to it."