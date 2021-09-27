Real Madrid hosts Sheriff on Tuesday needing Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior to quickly get back in form after faltering in a goalless draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league this weekend.

After outscoring opponents 22-8 in its first seven matches in all competitions, Real couldn't find the net for the first time this season.

Sheriff comes to Madrid leading Group D after opening its first Champions League campaign with a win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Rodrygo was the scorer for Madrid in the team’s 1-0 win at Inter Milan in its Champions League opener.