Sergio Ramos has taken a significant step towards making his Paris Saint-Germain debut after he was named in the squad to face Manchester City on Wednesday.

Ramos is yet to feature for PSG, having struggled with a calf issue since his arrival from Real Madrid on a free transfer in the close season.

The Spain international only made 15 LaLiga appearances in his final season at Madrid, and last played in May when Los Blancos went down to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed last week that Ramos was nearing a return to action, but the 35-year-old – along with fellow center-back Marquinhos – was not included in the squad to face Nantes at the weekend.

However, both have been included for Wednesday's Champions League trip to the Etihad Stadium.

A win for PSG would guarantee their progression to the last 16, while a victory for City would see Pep Guardiola's team top Group A.

PSG won the previous meeting between the sides in the group stage, with Lionel Messi scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win at the Parc des Princes.

Messi netted his maiden Ligue 1 goal in the 3-1 win over Nantes on Saturday, and the Argentinian is also fit to face City, as are PSG's other star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.