Mauricio Pochettino said Paris Saint-Germain will be ready to face Barcelona in their blockbuster Champions League tie.

PSG will travel to Lionel Messi's Barca for Tuesday's last-16 first leg at Camp Nou after edging Nice 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Goals from Julian Draxler and Moise Kean guided PSG past Nice in the French capital, where the Ligue 1 champions extended their winning streak to four matches across all competitions.

Post-match, head coach Pochettino highlighted the importance of the upcoming showdown against Barcelona but believes PSG will be ready for it.

"We have to be ready [for Barcelona]," Pochettino told reporters. Because we have a very important match on Tuesday. And the team will be ready for this match.

"First of all it will be recovery, both physical and mental [before Barcelona]. It's important to recharge the batteries.

"On a tactical level, we won't be able to work a lot on the field, but we will be able to use video.

"It's something we've been preparing for several weeks, so that the players can understand the game plan for this match."

PSG have won six of their eight Ligue 1 games under Pochettino (D1 L1), after winning just three of their previous seven at the end of 2020 (D2 L2).

Meanwhile, PSG have won each of their last six home games in Ligue 1 –the longest current run in the French top flight and their longest run since August 2018-March 2019 (15).