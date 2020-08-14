Paris Saint-Germain have been fined by UEFA over a late start to the second half in their Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta.

The French champions must pay €30,000 ($35,520) and coach Thomas Tuchel has been served with a warning after being deemed responsible by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body.

UEFA announced its decisions in a short statement on Friday.

Wednesday's match in Lisbon saw Atalanta take a 1-0 lead into half-time, with PSG scraping a dramatic 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Marquinhos in the 90th minute and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in stoppage time.

PSG will face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Tuesday for a place in the final.