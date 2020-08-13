Paris Saint-Germain have released a medical report updating the statuses of Keylor Navas, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Layvin Lurzawa, following Wednesday's come-from-behind Champions League quarterfinal win over Atalanta.

From the club website:

Keylor Navas left the field during the match on Wednesday evening after feeling some pain in his right hamstring after clearing the ball. The examinations and MRI have confirmed a tear in the femoral biceps. His condition will be examined again on Saturday but his involvement in Tuesday's match is uncertain.

Thiago Silva ended the match with a right hamstring issue and the medical examinations and MRI have confirmed a low-grade tear and are optimistic that he will be able to take part in the match on Tuesday.

Marco Verratti continues his daily work in the pool and on the exercise bike. His condition will be reevaluated on Saturday.

Layvin Kurzawa continues his recovery programme in the gym and on the pitch.