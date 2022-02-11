MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Head coach, PSG

"[Karim Benzema] is one of the best forwards in the world. He is a wonderful player. He is showing his talent at Real Madrid. He's been doing so year on year and has been there for many years. I think he is a wonderful player. If he's not fit, it would be a big loss for Madrid. I wouldn't say it would benefit Paris Saint-Germain because we still have to play our game, and Real Madrid have a competitive squad with great players. But he is a top number nine, one of the best in the world, so our analysis and strategy doesn't just go for Paris Saint-Germain. But you can bear in mind players like him and whether he is playing or not."