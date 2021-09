Pep Guardiola said he still has the "drive" to win the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City for the first time.

City will open their new campaign against German side RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

"We made a step forward last season," said Guardiola, referring to City's journey to the Champions League final before losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, midfielder Rodrigo insisted that winning the biggest prize in Europe is "not compulsory".