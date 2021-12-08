Reaction from Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti following his side's 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in their final UEFA Champions League Group D match on Tuesday.

He said: "The atmosphere in the team is good. We have the quality to win La Liga and the quality to compete. There are no teams with the quality to win the Champions League, only to compete. There are more intense teams, others with more quality. We are not an intense team in the defensive aspect, we don't like defending an open game. But we have a lot of quality, a lot of experience, and a lot of commitment."

Goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio secured the top spot in the group for Real, who ended the group stage on 15 points, their only blemish a shock 2-1 defeat to Sheriff in September.

Inter finished second on 10 points and will join Real in the knockout stages of the tournament.