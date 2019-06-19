Neymar's appeal against his three-match European ban has been rejected by UEFA.

The Brazil forward was sanctioned for insulting match officials following Paris Saint-Germain's dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester United in March.

United progressed on the away goals rule after a VAR review saw Presnel Kimpembe penalised for handball in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes, with Marcus Rashford dispatching the resulting penalty.

PSG PRESIDENT: NOBODY FORCED NEYMAR TO SIGN

The punishment means Neymar will miss the first three group matches of the 2019-20 Champions League.

Whether those are games he takes in as a PSG player is a moot point, given the 27-year-old has been linked with what would be a sensational return to Barcelona over recent days.

Neymar is absent from Brazil's ongoing Copa America campaign due to ankle ligament damage.

BARCELONA SPOKESMAN AVOIDS "TRAP" OF NEYMAR RUMORS