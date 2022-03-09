NEYMAR

“Tomorrow is a game for those who want to play, who are not afraid. A game between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid is a game that you must enjoy every minute of. These are moments that will never come back. That's why I prepared myself, more mentally, to be part of this match, to be with my team-mates, to help the team.

“For me and for Leo [Messi], it's a special game. We played in Barça. But it will also be special for Sergio [Ramos], who is with us. This was his home before. It's special for everyone, for those who haven't played for Barça or Madrid. To play against Real Madrid in the Champions League is special. It motivates you even more.

“We have a great team with great players. It's incredible for us that the final of the Champions League is in Paris. It's news that gives us even more motivation to take part in this final, more than ever."

