Neymar "is boring as hell" with his antics on the pitch but is still one of the best footballers in the world, according to Benfica midfielder Joao Mario.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar had a number of running disputes with Benfica players during Tuesday's 1-1 draw in the Champions League.

Neymar was fouled six times at the Parc des Princes – double the number of any other player – with the Brazil international being targeted by Benfica.

While he was unable to find the net in two appearances against the Portuguese side over the past week, the 30-year-old made an impression on Joao Mario.

"Neymar plays well, but he can be boring as hell on the pitch," a smiling Joao Mario told TNT Sports Brasil. "But he's one of the best players in the world, a very talented player.

"I think he needs to bicker with players on the field, and that's perfectly normal. It's a pleasure to play against him. He is someone really different, as we have seen."

Mbappe gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot and moved above Edinson Cavani outright as the club's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League with his 31st goal.

However, Joao Mario converted a spot-kick of his own to score for the second time in three outings in the competition, having failed to net in any of his first 19 appearances.

Benfica are level on eight points with PSG after four matches, with next opponents Juventus five points worse off, meaning a draw in two weeks' time will send them through.

Rather than settle for second place, though, Joao Mario insists his side are aiming to finish above heavyweights PSG for what should be a more favourable last-16 tie.

"We are two wins away from achieving first place," he said. "This club and this team have everything to fight for.

"The objective is to pass the group stage and if possible in first place, even better."