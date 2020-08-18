RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann said he has not thought about the fact his side will be "underdogs" and Paris Saint-Germain "favorites" for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final tie.

Nagelsmann's side upset the odds as they defeated Atletico Madrid to book their place in the last four, and the 33-year-old said he is particularly mindful of PSG's attacking threat of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

"We have to attack on our own. I think it could be the most difficult part for PSG to defend our attacking moments," said the 33-year-old coach, revealing his plan to exploit the Ligue 1 side's defensive frailties.

"You need to attack on your own because it is a team who love to attack on their own.

"But who are not that good in defending, like Atletico Madrid.

"They (PSG) can defend, but there are some players who like it a bit more to have the ball on their feet and not to run behind the ball, if the opponents have the ball."

Nagelsmann will hope his youthful approach and Leipzig's youthful players can seal their place in Sunday's final against either Bayern Munich or Lyon.