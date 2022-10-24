Real Madrid will be without Luka Modric when they face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Modric did not travel to Germany with the Madrid squad on Monday after he was a late withdrawal from the squad.

The midfielder opened the scoring in a 3-1 LaLiga defeat of Sevilla on Saturday before being substituted after 77 minutes.

The club did not state why Modric will miss the game against Bundesliga side Leipzig.

A club statement said: "Luka Modric won't play in tomorrow's Champions League group stage match between Real Madrid and Leipzig, at the RB Arena.

"The Croatian had been named in [head coach,Carlo] Ancelotti’s squad for the game, but is a last-minute withdrawal and won't be travelling with the team to Leipzig."

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde also remain sidelined due to injury.

Holders Madrid have already secured their place in the round of 16 and can win Group F if they avoid defeat.