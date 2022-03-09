LUKA MODRIC

Real Madrid

“There is big pressure on both sides. [PSG] want to go through, so do we. They really want to win the Champions League, and they are doing everything to accomplish that. However, they have not won it yet, which says a lot about how difficult it is to win it.

"Edu [Camavinga] played a great game [against Real Sociedad]. He is still young and must continue his development. We must be patient with him, but what I like about him is his personality. He is strong and fearless, and he must keep doing what he is doing.

“[Neymar] is a great player and I have huge admiration for Neymar. I really like that kind of player, and of course he will be a big threat to us, just like the other two forward players [Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi]. But we are particularly wary of him.

"We all love playing with great players, and [Kylian] Mbappe is definitely one of them. Of course, I would like to play with him in my team, but we will see what happens."

