AC Milan 1-1 Porto





● Milan have just one point from their four UEFA Champions League games this season, the joint-lowest after four games of a campaign by an Italian club under the current format in the competition (since 2003-04), along with Roma in 2004-05 and Atalanta in 2019-20.

● Porto have only lost one of their last nine away games in the UEFA Champions League group stages (W4 D4), a 1-3 defeat at Manchester City in October 2020.

● After just five minutes and two seconds, Luis Díaz scored Porto's earliest UEFA Champions League goal away from home since December 2009 versus Atlético de Madrid, when Bruno Alves scored after one minute and 21 seconds.

● Porto’s opening goal in the sixth minute was the second-earliest that Milan have ever conceded at home in the UEFA Champions League, after a second-minute Jari Litmanen strike for Ajax in November 1994.

● Under the UEFA Champions League's current format (since 2003-04), Porto's Luis Díaz is only the second player to score both home and away against Milan in a single group stage in the competition, after Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2013-14.

● Porto’s Chancel Mbemba scored his second UEFA Champions League own goal, and first since November 2013 while playing for Anderlecht against Benfica.



The match in numbers:

